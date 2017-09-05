The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says JD-U was not ignored

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 5, 2017, 4:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2017, 5:38 am IST

According to sources, Mr Kumar and his party leaders were also hoping to receive a call from the BJP to discuss the change in the Union Cabinet.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addressing a press conference in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addressing a press conference in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday denied reports that his party, the JD(U), was left out during the Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Kumar said that there was “no plan to include the JD(U) in the Union Cabinet on Sunday. JD(U) was unnecessarily dragged in the Cabinet expansion issue”.

His joining the NDA camp two weeks ago had triggered strong speculations in the political circles that at least two JD(U) MPs would be inducted into the Union Cabinet. But Mr Kumar and some of his party leaders were left disappointed after nine BJP MPs, including two from Bihar, took oath as ministers.

“There was no discussion on the issue. We had not even thought about it,” the Bihar chief minister said while talking to the media on Monday on the sidelines of his Samvad programme in Patna.

According to sources, Mr Kumar and his party leaders were also hoping to receive a call from the BJP to discuss the change in the Union Cabinet.

According to reports, Mr Kumar was so peeved at his party’s non-inclusion into the Cabinet that he blamed the media for reshuffle speculations. He, without taking anyone’s name, said, “Speculations also gave a chance to the darling of the media to speak on the issue.”

Observers say that his “darling of media” dig was directed at RJD chief Lalu Yadav who had mocked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for not being invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the oath-taking ceremony.

Mr Yadav had said, “The BJP did not include the JD(U) into the Cabinet because they don’t believe Mr Kumar anymore.

They (the JD(U)) didn’t even get invitations. Those who leave their own people get rejected by others.”  

Mr Kumar also rejected the allegations levelled against him that he is trying to engineer a split in the Congress to create his own majority. He said that the RJD chief is trying to demoralise the congress by his baseless statements only to keep the party in his grip.

“Our only agenda is to work for the development and growth of Bihar. I have no time to indulge in such kind of conspiracy. He (Lalu Yadav) has been making such allegations to keep the Congress party in his grip”, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Tags: nitish kumar, cabinet reshuffle, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

PV Sindhu produces digital film to pay tribute to Pullela Gopichand

2

Incredible story of million-to-one black and white twins

3

Children's books see an increase in sales as e-books cause 'screen fatigue'

4

SRK is not too pleased about Suhana leaving for school as he shares pic with her

5

Your breathing habit maybe why you’re not losing weight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham