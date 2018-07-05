The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

India, Politics

Setback for Kejriwal: After SC verdict, AAP issues orders but bureaucrats return file

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 9:51 am IST

Services department returned order issued on transfer, postings of bureaucrats terming it as 'legally incorrect'.

The return of the order by the bureaucrats seems to indicate that the tussle between the AAP government and bureaucracy is not going to end soon. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The return of the order by the bureaucrats seems to indicate that the tussle between the AAP government and bureaucracy is not going to end soon. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, which was hailed as “a big victory” by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister as the approving authority.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was told by the services department that the order issued by him cannot be implemented as it was “legally incorrect”.

Senior bureaucrats working with the Delhi government claimed that 'services matter' still lies with the office of Lt Governor because Delhi is a union territory, and services matter does not fall under the concurrent and state lists.

A top officer also claimed that the apex court has not set aside the May 2015 notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to which services matter lies with the L-G.

The return of the order by the bureaucrats seems to indicate that the tussle between the AAP government and bureaucracy is not going to end soon.

Also Read: L-G must act harmoniously with Delhi govt, says Supreme Court

According to the order issued by Sisodia, the chief minister will approve transfers of IAS, DANICS, all-India services officers, equivalent officers of the central civil services and provincial civil services. Such orders were earlier being approved by the L-G.

Also, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) Grade-I, II, principal secretary and private secretary will come under the Deputy CM, who will be responsible for their transfer and posting. Minister-in-charge will have a say in transfer and posting of DASS grade-III and IV officers and of stenos.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia had said the central government and lieutenant governor had "misinterpreted" rules by adding services matter in "reserved subjects" and they should "apologise" for this.

The deputy CM also said the Delhi government doesn't need to get its decision approved by the L-G.

But the implementation of the order remains uncertain as bureaucrats returned the file, saying it was legally untenable, a report in Hindustan Times said.

This comes as a huge setback for the ruling party which received a relief on Wednesday from the Supreme Court. In a landmark decision, the apex court had said that the Lt Governor had no independent decision-making powers beyond land, police and public order and therefore he should not act as an obstructionist. The court also underlined the primacy of the elected government over the L-G.

However, reacting to the judgment, members of the IAS association said the verdict does not completely go in favour of Arvind Kejriwal.

“Only the contours of the constitution was laid out and the principles for the L-G and the government were stated. The only relief the AAP government got is that now it won’t need the L-G’s concurrence on every file,” a bureaucrat told Hindustan Times.

The judgement by a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: supreme court, arvind kejriwal, delhi government, aap, manish sisodia
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham