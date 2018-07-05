The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

India, Politics

Kejriwal urges stakeholders to implement SC order, work for development of Delhi

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 4:02 pm IST

Kejriwal's appeal came amid refusal of officers to comply with Delhi govt directive on transfers, posting powers being given to CM.

'The Supreme Court has in
 'The Supreme Court has in "clear terms" stated the powers of the Delhi government, the central government and the L-G', Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday requested all stakeholders to implement the Supreme Court order on the distribution of powers between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, and to get down to work for the development of the city.

Welcoming the apex court order that held the L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, Kejriwal said the verdict had clearly demarcated power sharing among the stakeholders.

The Supreme Court has in "clear terms" stated the powers of the Delhi government, the central government and the L-G. Police, public and land are under control of the L-G, and the Delhi government has executive powers on other subjects, the chief minister said.

Read: L-G must act harmoniously with Delhi govt, says Supreme Court

"I want to appeal to all the stakeholders to implement the order and work together for the development of Delhi," he said.

"Sought time to meet Hon'ble LG today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of Hon'ble SC and in the development of Delhi," he wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal's appeal came amid refusal of officers to comply with the Delhi government's directive on new transfers and posting powers being given to the chief minister, deputy CM and ministers of the government. Earlier the power was exercised by the Lt Governor.

Also Read: After SC verdict, AAP govt issues orders but bureaucrats return file

The government was seeking legal opinion on the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said earlier in the day.

The government was likely to move a "contempt petition" before the Supreme Court in this regard, said a government spokesperson.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, supreme court, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

2

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

3

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

4

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

5

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham