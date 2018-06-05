The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, Politics

Conspiracy to foil Rahul Gandhi’s rally by MP govt: Kamal Nath

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 6:26 am IST

Mr Nath alleged that the local administration was setting conditions for organising the rally to ensure that it was poorly attended.

Congress leader Kamal Nath
 Congress leader Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath on Monday alleged conspiracy by the state government to foil the AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s June 6 rally in Mandsaur in MP.

Mr Nath alleged that the local administration was setting conditions for organising the rally to ensure that it was poorly attended.

“The local administration has issued a big list of do’s and don’ts to the Congress to organise the rally. All attempts were made to deny people to attend the rally so that it could be projected as a flop,” Mr Nath told reporters here.

He, however, claimed that farmers would throng the rally despite the restrictions by the local administration to make it a huge success.

Mr Gandhi was scheduled to attend the death anniversary of six farmers slain in police firing in Mandsaur on June 6 last year and later address a rally to be organised at Pipliamandi, the site of tragedy, in Mandsaur on Wednesday.

Tags: kamal nath, rahul gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

2

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

3

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

4

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

5

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham