Conspiracy to foil Rahul Gandhi’s rally by MP govt: Kamal Nath

Mr Nath alleged that the local administration was setting conditions for organising the rally to ensure that it was poorly attended.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath on Monday alleged conspiracy by the state government to foil the AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s June 6 rally in Mandsaur in MP.

“The local administration has issued a big list of do’s and don’ts to the Congress to organise the rally. All attempts were made to deny people to attend the rally so that it could be projected as a flop,” Mr Nath told reporters here.

He, however, claimed that farmers would throng the rally despite the restrictions by the local administration to make it a huge success.

Mr Gandhi was scheduled to attend the death anniversary of six farmers slain in police firing in Mandsaur on June 6 last year and later address a rally to be organised at Pipliamandi, the site of tragedy, in Mandsaur on Wednesday.