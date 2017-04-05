The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, Politics

Soil purchase row: BJP asks Nitish to sack Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 2:22 am IST

Modi says that a huge amount of soil, removed from a site of a mall, has been sold to the Patna zoo.

Tej Pratap Yadav
 Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna: The Opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded the sacking of Lalu Yadav’s elder son and Bihar forest and environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav for his alleged involvement in a soil purchase scam worth Rs 90 lakh.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that the Cabinet minister violated norms and gave a contract to a private company worth Rs 90 lakh for the construction of pathways and beautification of Sanjay Gandhi Zoological Park in Patna.

“Chief minister Nitish Kumar must immediately sack his Cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav for his involvement in soil purchase scam. The chief minister should also order a high-level enquiry into the matter,” Mr Modi said.

The senior BJP leader also claimed that RJD chief Lalu had met Mr Kumar on Monday evening after names of his family members surfaced into the soil purchase scam.  

Mr Modi says that a huge amount of soil, removed from a site of a mall, has been sold to the Patna zoo.”There was complete nexus and at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, this soil was purchased,” he said

He said the shopping mall is being built on the land transferred to Delight Marketing Company Private Limited in which Tej Pratap, his younger brother and deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejaswi and sister Chanda are directors.

The RJD chief, however, denied the allegation and said that the BJP was raising “baseless issues without any valid proof to malign the image of my family”. He said, “There must be some record about money being transferred in the name of my family members. I am ready to face any probe to prove my family’s innocence into the matter”.

Sources close to Lalu Yadav said that leaders of RJD including his minister son Tej Pratap Yadav is planning to file a defamation suit against BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi ”for dragging Lalu Yadav and his family’s name into a scam case without presenting any proof”.

Tags: tej pratap yadav, soil purchase scam, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Amul appeals liquor shops on highways to sell milk bars

2

Burglar’s phone bill of 45,000 pound paid by UK police

3

Bridges Academy: A ray of hope for Afghan teenagers in Delhi

4

Reconciliation? Kajol keeps mystery on her meeting Karan's kids alive

5

You can now buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for 1 rupee

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham