Thursday, Mar 05, 2020 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, Politics

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah

AGE CORRESPONDENT | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 5, 2020, 4:28 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2020, 4:28 pm IST

Dhankhar's scheduled meeting comes close on the heels of Amit Shah's day-long visit to the state on March 1

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI file photo)
 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI file photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday on "critical issues" on the Mamata Banerjee government's rule in the state. He is also expected to apprise Mr Shah of the "ground reality" he has found. Mr Dhankhar's scheduled meeting comes close on the heels of Mr Shah's day-long visit to the state on March 1.

On Thursday the Raj Bhavan stated, "The meeting is taking place at the initiative of Governor Dhankhar. This will be the first meeting between of Governor Dhankhar with the Union Home Minister Amit  Shah since assumption of the office of Governor of State of West Bengal. After taking oath of office as Governor on July 30, Governor Dhankhar had as per custom formally called on the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister."

It elaborated, "Governor Dhankhar has indicated that he has by now been in office for over seven months. During this period he has been able to get updates from various quarters as regards critical issues of governance in the State. He has also felt the pulse of the people. Governor Dhankhar has indicated that as per his oath under Article 159 of the Constitution, he has to do his utmost for the service of the people."

According to the Raj Bhavan, "In the meeting welfare of the people State of West Bengal would be uppermost in his mind. He will avail the opportunity of this meeting by apprising the Union Home Minister on various issues that are relevant and critical to governance in the State. He would obviously advert to areas of concern as also of challenge."

It added, "Over these seven months, that in several ways have been sufficiently indicative of the state of affairs in the State, he has also come to gather ground reality by his numerous visits outside the State Capital."

Tags: jagdeep dhankar, chief minister mamata banerjee, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi (PTI file)

Court issues new death warrants to Nirbhaya convicts, to be executed on March 20

Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

BMC attaches Nirav Modi properties for tax recovery

Naresh Goyal (PTI file photo)

Money laundering: ED books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

A salesman at a chemist shop helps a buyer wear her protective mask, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, outside Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for Coronavirus

MOST POPULAR

1

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

2

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

3

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

4

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

5

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham