Coronavirus scare all hype, claims Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of creating a hype on novel Corona virus outbreak to “divert the attention from Delhi riots.”

Asking the BJP to reveal the identities of the riot victims whose bodies are yet to be found, she took a U-turn on her comments about the Bangladeshi refugees a day before and threatened to take legal steps for distortion.

“Many people are thinking too much about Corona. Definitely it is a disease. The whole world is worried about it. Do not get panicked about it however. To divert attention they are doing ‘Corona, Corona’ so much so that people forget the Delhi incident. They should talk about it when it happens,” the Trinamul Congress supremo alleged at a party rally in Buniadpur of South Dinajpur.

Ms Banerjee, who is also the state health minister, claimed, “We also want its medicine be discovered. We deal with disease in its way. We do not want a single person to fall ill due to this disease though it has created a fear across the world.” Referring to the Delhi riots, she argued, “But those who died there had not suffered from Corona.”