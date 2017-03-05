The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:50 PM IST

India, Politics

For second time in 2 days, Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi

PTI
Published : Mar 5, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2017, 5:35 pm IST

The Prime Miinster had held a road show and a public meeting in the city on Saturday as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters as he campaigns for his party in the Uttar Pradesh state elections in Varanasi on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters as he campaigns for his party in the Uttar Pradesh state elections in Varanasi on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his road show for the second consecutive day in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party emerges victorious in the assembly polls.

The Prime Minister landed at the Police Lines helipad here prior to his road show, which began from Pandeypur Chauraha and is scheduled to culminate at M G Kashi Vidyapeeth.

The locals here turned out in large numbers as Prime Minister Modi's cavalcade moved at a snail's pace.

'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans were raised by the supporters as the Prime Minister waved at them.

On Saturday, Modi took out a roadshow from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he garlanded the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and went on to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kal Bhairav temple.

He also held a public meeting later in the evening.

Wooing the electorate in his constituency, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday asserted that he had made Kashi his 'Karya Kshetra' so that the BJP can regain the pride of the region, which has lost its shine under the current Samajwadi Party Government.

Expressing full confidence in his party's chances in the state polls, the Prime Minister said that even if he had not visited Kashi, the BJP would have emerged victorious. However, he added he still wanted to come and address the people as they were close to his heart.

"Back in 2014, I could not visit Varanasi as the Election Commission did not allow me to carry out a rally. Since then I have always wanted to come and speak to you. Kashi for me is not a political area, but I want to work here because I want to bring back its lost heritage," the Prime Minister said.

The opposition had criticised on Saturday's roadshow and the Congress even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the show of strength was made without the requisite permission.

Of the five assembly constituencies that fall under Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, three are held by the BJP and two by the Samajwadi Party.

For the state assembly polls, the BJP is contesting in four of five seats and its ally is contesting in one.

The seventh and final phase of polling is scheduled to take place in the state on March 8. The results will be declared on March 11.

Tags: narendra modi, roadshow, up polls, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

MOST POPULAR

1

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

2

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

3

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

4

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

5

Science is proof that people pee in pools

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham