Delhi budget session: BJP to corner AAP over poll promises

PTI
Published : Mar 5, 2017, 9:26 am IST
The saffron party has a minuscule presence of three legislators in the 70-member House, which is dominated by 67 AAP MLAs.

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The opposition BJP will focus on the unfulfilled promises made by the AAP government to corner it during Delhi assembly's budget session beginning March 6.

The BJP MLAs have prepared a list of issues related to education, health, women security, depleted fleet of DTC buses, Mohalla Clinics, among others, that they will raise during the session.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said the BJP will "expose" the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government as it has failed to fulfil the promises it made in the run-up to the assembly elections in last two years.

"I will forcefully raise the matter of AAP government going back on the promises it made to the people, its inaction and failures so that people of Delhi know how it has failed during last two years to fulfil their election and budget promises," Gupta said.

The Leader of Opposition said the Delhi Finance minister Manish Sisodia has woven "beautiful dreams" in his pre-budget addresses for the financial year 2017-18.

"This is in keeping with his practice of showing beautiful dreams to the people of Delhi in his last two budget speeches," he added.

