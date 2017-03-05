Assembly elections 2017: All join Varanasi Maha-Kumbh

PM Modi visits temples after 3-hour roadshow.

Lucknow/New Delhi: Varanasi was on Saturday transformed into a political “Maha-Kumbh” city with all the generals, ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati descending there to catapult their outfits to ultimate victory.

Milling crowds, the chanting of slogans like Har Har Modi, Har Har Mahadev as well as UP ke ladke and the BSP’s slogans Sarvajan hitaye sarvajan sukhaye, jumle vaadon mei na ayein rent the air of this ancient holy city, the home turf and parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

Thousands thronged Mr Modi’s three-hour roadshow which moved at a snail’s pace amid slogans like Subah Banaras, shaam Banaras, Modi tere naam Banaras as well as Jai jai Modi. The Prime Minister, easily the star attraction, waved at the massive crowds as people jostled to reach his vehicle. Special flower-showering machines were also installed at several places on the route. After the roadshow the PM offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples, two of the foremost Hindu holy places there.

While the BJP appeared “mesmerised” by the crowd and the response, and felt the “magic of 2014 was recreated”, neither the party nor the Prime Minister are willing to take chances. Given some reports that due to battles over ticket distribution in all five Assembly segments falling under the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat the contest “could be tough”, the PM has himself decided to camp in Varanasi till March 6, the last day of campaigning for the final phase of polling. BJP sources claimed that distribution of tickets by the party leadership in all five Assembly seats had ruffled many saffron feathers.

After “recreating the magic” on the streets of Varanasi, the PM held a public rally at Jaunpur, where he took on the Akhilesh Yadav government and claimed “mothers and daughters are not safe under the Akhilesh Yadav government”. He then asked the crowd: “Should not women feel as secure as men?” He played the patriotic card by talking about the “brave jawans” who had carried out the surgical strike against Pakistan. The PM claimed the “world is still studying the surgical strikes conducted by the soldiers”.

That the pressure was on became evident when the Prime Minister, after the Jaunpur rally, returned to Varanasi’s Town Hall for another speech. He started by invoking Lord Shiva with a full throated chant Har Har Mahadev.

As the sun began to set, it was the turn of “UP ke ladke” — the Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav combine — to hit the streets. Yet again, the streets, lanes and bylanes of Mr Modi’s citadel were filled with frenzied crowds that waved Congress and SP flags and raised slogans like Jai Akhilesh. Atop the vehicle, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav waved at the charged-up crowds. The vehicle was covered with photographs of Rahul and Akhilesh and plastered with the alliance’s key slogan “UP ko yeh saath pasand hain”. The crowd went into raptures as Akhilesh Yadav took repeated jibes at the Prime Minister, saying “this PM does not even know whether it’s coconut juice or coconut water” Amid the cheers, roars and thunderous applause, Mr Yadav vowed to give 24-hour electricity to “Kashi”. He then reiterated: “This is the alliance of youth.”

After him it was Rahul Gandhi’s turn to take on the PM by interacting with the crowd. He asked: “Modi had promised to clean the Ganga, clean Varanasi — did he do it?”. The crowd roared back: “Nahin” (No). He then mimicked the PM’s laugh and mannerisms. Mr Gandhi and Mr Yadav also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings.

While the roadshows by the BJP and the SP-Congress alliance dominated the day, BSP supremo Mayawati confined herself to a rally, where she took on both rival outfits. She said: “The BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance are fighting for the second and third places.”

As the political titans clashed in Varanasi, there were reports of a minor scuffle between Samajwadi and BJP workers outside the BHU’s Singh Dwar. Some unidentified persons also pelted stones when the SP-Congress roadshow passed the Chowkaghat area.