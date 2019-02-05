Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi: Don’t need your certificate

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 2:03 am IST

Gadkari soon hit back saying the Congress president was relying on “twisted” media reports to attack the Modi government.

Nitin Gadkari
 Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying he did not need a certificate of courage from the Congress chief after the latter described him as the only person in the BJP with guts over a comment on “dom-estic responsibilities”.

Mr Gandhi’s remarks came following Mr Gadkari’s recent comment that “one who cannot take care of home, cann-ot manage the country”.

While appreciating Mr Gadkari, Mr Gandhi had asked him to also speak on the Rafale deal, job crisis and “farmers distress”.

However, Mr Gadkari soon hit back saying the Congress president was relying on “twisted” media reports to attack the Modi government.

“Rahulji I don’t need a certificate of courage from you, but I am surprised that as president of a national party, you are referring to twisted reports...,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Tags: nitin gadkari, rahul gandhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to hear CBI plea on Kolkata cops today

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Cautious Congress rethinks Mamata strategy

Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and other memebers takes a holy dip at Sangam during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Ganga-jamuni tehzeeb in full display at Kumbh mela

BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kailash Vijayvargiya, S.S. Ahluwalia and Bhupender Yadav after meeting with Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

BJP moves Election Commission for ‘free, fair’ LS election

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

2

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

3

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

4

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

5

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham