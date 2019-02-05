Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi: Don’t need your certificate

Gadkari soon hit back saying the Congress president was relying on “twisted” media reports to attack the Modi government.

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying he did not need a certificate of courage from the Congress chief after the latter described him as the only person in the BJP with guts over a comment on “dom-estic responsibilities”.

Mr Gandhi’s remarks came following Mr Gadkari’s recent comment that “one who cannot take care of home, cann-ot manage the country”.

While appreciating Mr Gadkari, Mr Gandhi had asked him to also speak on the Rafale deal, job crisis and “farmers distress”.

However, Mr Gadkari soon hit back saying the Congress president was relying on “twisted” media reports to attack the Modi government.

“Rahulji I don’t need a certificate of courage from you, but I am surprised that as president of a national party, you are referring to twisted reports...,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.