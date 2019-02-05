Tuesday, Feb 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP moves Election Commission for ‘free, fair’ LS election

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 5, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2019, 2:14 am IST

A high-level BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the poll panel to highlight instances that show that the TMC “does not believe in democracy”.

BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kailash Vijayvargiya, S.S. Ahluwalia and Bhupender Yadav after meeting with Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
 BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kailash Vijayvargiya, S.S. Ahluwalia and Bhupender Yadav after meeting with Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: Accusing Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in West Bengal of not allowing its programmes in the state, the BJP on Monday sought the Election Commission’s intervention for “free and fair” Lok Sabha polls in the state.

A high-level BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the poll panel to highlight instances that show that the TMC “does not believe in democracy”.

The BJP claimed that the TMC is “rattled”  with its growth in the state and is the reason of restricting the saffron party’s programmes and even not allowing some of its rallies.

“Instances we highlighted (in the memorandum) point out that TMC doesn’t believe in democracy.....The party which is ruling in the state and its supporters are out in the open to ensure that no other political party gets permission to carry out its legitimate activities ahead of the polls,” said Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was part of the delegation.

The delegation also included Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and S.S. Ahluwalia, party leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya,  Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni and Mukul Roy.

Ms Sitharaman said the state officials are “in cahoots” with the ruling party to target the BJP by delaying permissions for events for which permissions were sought three to four days ago.

Tags: mamata banerjee, lok sabha polls, election commission

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘PM take on J&K may aggravate ground situation’

The minister said that Cachar, Golaghat and Dima Hasao were the other districts with double-digit sedition cases — 19, 18 and 11, respectively. (Representational image)

245 sedition cases in Assam since 2016

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya case: Plea in SC against land acquisition

(Photo: Representational Image)

Probe over MP ‘ghost’ farmers’ crop loans

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

2

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

3

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

4

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

5

Apple to launch iPhone SE 2 this year?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham