The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 05, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, Politics

No PM dreams, says Akhilesh Yadav; to stay put in UP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 5, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2017, 1:53 am IST

The chief minister denied that he was funding the Congress’ campaign in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said Saturday that he did not have any prime ministerial ambition and is happy being in Uttar Pradesh.

“Staying away from Delhi is the key to happiness because people who stay away from Delhi are happier,” he said at an event organised by a news channel. He said he had gone through all kinds of situations and emotions in the past few months, and was getting used to the churning. “This is why tension does not show on my face because I have become used to it,” Mr Yadav said.

On the alliance with the Congress party, the chief minister said that while his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, has often taken anti-Congress stand, times have changed.

“It is important to keep communal forces at bay and that is why this alliance with the Congress (was made). The initiative was taken from both sides,” Akhilesh Yadav said. “There was no compulsion for us to give 105 seats to the Congress, but it reflects our large-heartedness. Both parties will benefit from the alliance and we will together form the government again,” he said.

The chief minister denied that he was funding the Congress’ campaign in the state. About his father’s reaction to the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav said, “He was initially angry, but later agreed when I explained my point of view.”

There were reports that Mulayam Singh Yadav might join the campaign. “Netaji’s (Mulayam Singh Yadav) blessings are with us. About his presence in the campaign, it is up to him to decide.”

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, uttar pradesh assembly polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple sued for forcing users to upgrade to iOS 7

2

China: 14-year-old girl thrown off joyride, dies

3

US: Twitter goes to war over Trump’s ‘dress like women’ remark

4

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

5

'Got to watch what I say, I’m here on a Visa': Priyanka takes dig at Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham