Defiant Arvind Kejriwal attacks EC again, calls it spineless

Published : Feb 5, 2017, 1:48 am IST
On voting day, AAP chief says election body has surrendered to PM.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday termed Election Commission as “spineless” and alleged that the poll body has “completely surrendered” before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Kejriwal’s remarks came in response to reports of people allegedly visiting polling booths with party symbols and other campaigning material, and also campaigning on social media and TV on polling day.

“Election Commission has completely surrendered before Modiji, just like the CBI and the RBI. This is a completely shameless and spineless Election Commission,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted. 

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had earlier repeatedly targeted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for acting on the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Just like Modiji destroyed the RBI, he has also destroyed the Election Commission by appointing his cronies in the Commission,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Punjab began voting for all 117 assembly constituencies in the state at 8 am, while polling for Goa’s 40 Assembly seats got underway at 7 am.

Mr Kejriwal also slammed the Prime Minister for his November 8 demonetisation move and said it had failed to curb the menace of black money. 

“Modiji had said that the note ban will put an end to black money. But it is being openly distributed in Punjab and Goa. Then what was the use of the note ban,” Mr Kejriwal asked.

In a sudden move, the Prime Minister had on November 8 announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes would no longer be legal tender.

The move, Mr Modi had then said, would eliminate black money from the system apart from targeting counterfeit currency and terror funding.

