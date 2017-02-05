Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Modi’s SCAM remark

The PM also slammed those who had questioned the Army’s surgical strikes against terror launchpads in PoK last year.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the BJP was fighting to rid Uttar Pradesh of “SCAM” — Samajwadi Party, Congress, (UP CM) Akhilesh Yadav and (BSP chief) Mayawati.

“Do these people care about UP’s future? Do you want SCAM or BJP? SCAM or UP’s progress?” he asked at a rally in Meerut.

Shortly after Mr Modi’s speech, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav attacked him, and said that the ‘A’ and ‘M in his SCAM remark stand for Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. “Save the country from Amit Shah and Modi,” Mr Yadav said in UP’s Auraiya. UP votes in seven phases starting Feb. 11.

During his speech, the PM also attacked the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, and said that the Congress had taken out rath yatras and abused the Samajwadis. “But what happened overnight? The two parties are now walking hand-in-hand and are even hugging each other saying ‘save me’, save me’. People who cannot save themselves cannot save Uttar Pradesh?” he said.

“Some leaders questioned the Army. Should those who stooped to this level be allowed to do politics?,” he asked.