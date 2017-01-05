Sudip Bandopadhyay arrest is vendetta politics, says Arvind Kejriwal

Bandopadhyay, TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

New Delhi: Deploring the arrest of a Trinamul Congress parliamentarian by the CBI as “vendetta politics,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Mr Kejriwal, a bitter critic of Mr Modi, alleged that the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhyay had its roots in TMC’s opposition to the invalidation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

The Aam Aadmi Party led by Mr Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC have been quite vocal against the November 8 move and the two leaders had also staged joint protests on the issue.

“This is vendetta politics of Modi ji. His msg is - Agar kisi ne notbandi ke khilaaf bola to chhodenge nahi. Really deplorable,” the AAP leader tweeted.

Mr Bandopadhyay, TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam on Tuesday.