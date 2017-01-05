The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 05, 2017 | Last Update : 07:56 AM IST

India, Politics

Arvind Kejriwal unruffled by Punjab, Goa Assembly elections date clash

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 7:12 am IST

In Goa, the AAP has named former inspector general of prisons, Elvis Gomes, as the party’s CM candidate.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: AFP)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that his party has no objection to Punjab and Goa going to the Assembly elections on the same day, February 4. AAP, which is also contesting Assembly polls in Gujarat, is trying to shed the regional party tag and emerge as an alternative to both the Congress and BJP.

Mr Kejriwal said the people were waiting for the announcement of the polling schedule for a long time to bring AAP to power in these two states. Talking to the media in Chandigarh, he said: “Now people will openly support and work for the AAP in Punjab and Goa. We don’t mind even if elections are held tomorrow.”

Mr Kejriwal, who is campaigning extensively in Punjab, said the people of the state are getting impatient to root out the Akali-BJP coalition and want to bring in an “honest” AAP to power and rid the parties associated with drug menace and corruption.  

Mr Kejriwal, however, made it clear that his party won’t name any chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, which along with Goa, would vote on February 4. He said a new CM would be elected by legislators after the polls.

In Goa, the AAP has named former inspector general of prisons, Elvis Gomes, as the party’s CM candidate. The AAP leader also claimed his party was poised to win more than 100 of the 117 seats in Punjab. “The countdown has started for the ruling parties in Punjab and Goa.”

Rubbishing reports that AAP had issues with the EC announcing polls on the same day in the two states, AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said his party is fully prepared to take on its rivals.

Ever since the AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections, Mr Kejriwal has raised serious objections over the functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has time and again raised questions against Mr Modi’s academic qualification, levelled serious corruption charges against him and mounted a spirited attack at his government over the demonetisation.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, demonetisation, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter loses it over Trump styled rooster statue in China

2

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

3

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 cr

4

Denied exchange of old notes, frustrated woman goes topless at RBI gate

5

Man sells plastic bags with free marijuana on Craigslist

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham