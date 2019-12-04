Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, Politics

'Knew about Ajit and Fadnavis talks, didn't expect him to act like this way': Sharad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 9:02 am IST

On Monday, Pawar had said PM Modi had proposed 'working together', but that he had rejected the offer.

Pawar also clarified that there were no talks with the Sena before the elections as Congress-NCP were fighting against the Sena and the BJP. (Photo: FIle)
 Pawar also clarified that there were no talks with the Sena before the elections as Congress-NCP were fighting against the Sena and the BJP. (Photo: FIle)

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Tuesday said he was aware that party leader Ajit Pawar was in touch with the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis even after he distanced himself from his nephew’s political move to join hands with the BJP on November 23.

In an interview to NDTV, Sharad Pawar said: "I knew Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were in talks, but the speculation that I was aware of Ajit's political move is wrong.” He also said that Ajit had been unhappy over the alliance discussions with the Congress and sharing power. Pawar said he did not expect Ajit to act like the way he did.

"We knew that serious differences cropped between the two pre-poll alliance partners (Shiv Sena and BJP after the Maharashtra poll results on October 24) and an understanding was not honoured. Sena was unhappy and we were watching the developments," he said.

Pawar also clarified that there were no talks with the Sena before the elections as Congress-NCP were fighting against the Sena and the BJP.

"But there is a background to this development. There was a heated discussion between myself and Congress leaders from Delhi at the Nehru Centre on certain issues. For a moment, I thought I would not associate with this discussion and that I should not be involved in talks. Ajit was unhappy too and spoke to my colleagues on how we are going to work...There was a tussle over power sharing," he said.

NCP chief said the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would complete its full tenure and there was no tussle over the portfolios.

On Monday, Pawar had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed "working together", but that he had rejected the offer.

On November 23, in a surprising political move, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, even though the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress had almost finalised their alliance and named Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate.

NCP’s Ajit Pawar, however, resigned on November 26, following which Fadnavis also resigned, resulting in the collapse of the government that lasted for only 80 hours.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, sharad pawar, ajit pawar, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

ISRO chief's comments came after NASA said that it had found the remains of the Vikram lander has been found by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and credited the discovery to Chennai based amateur astronomer and engineer Shanmuga Subramanium. (Photo: ANI)

Our own orbiter had already located Vikram lander before NASA, says ISRO chief

BJP afraid to lose K'tka by-polls, thinking of doing another 'operation': Dinesh Gundu Rao

Students not appearing in the examinations would lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances, the university said. (Photo: PTI )

Sit for exams or name will be removed from varsity roll, says JNU

Modi had often in the past expressed his displeasure at absenteeism among BJP MPs. (Photo: PTI)

Govt likely to clear Citizenship Amendment Bill in Cabinet meeting today

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

2

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

3

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

4

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

5

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham