Rahul Gandhi to file papers for Congress President post today

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the election to the post of Congress president on Monday, accompanied by a host of senior leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh.

Monday is the last date for filing of nominations and till Sunday evening no one else had filed papers for the election, a party leader said. Mr Gandhi is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray, paving the way for his unopposed election.

Party sources said that Mr Gandhi will file four sets of nomination papers. Senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, A.K. Antony and Ahmed Patel and party CMs will sign the papers as proposers.