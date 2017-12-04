The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, Politics

NCW will speak to woman ‘sexually abused’ by Hardik Patel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 1:49 am IST

The complaint contains personal information about a girl who wishes to talk to the commission confidentially as she is scared to come forward.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convenor Hardik Patel meeting with his supporters during the ‘Jankranti Maharally’ in Surat. (Photo: PTI)
 Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convenor Hardik Patel meeting with his supporters during the ‘Jankranti Maharally’ in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid the recent controversy over certain videos of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PASS) leader Hardik Patel, the National Commission for Women is all set to visit Surat in Gujarat to meet a girl who was allegedly being sexually exploited by the young leader.

A statement from the commission said that a team from the NCW, headed by chairperson Rekha Sharma, would be heading to Surat to meet a girl who, according to a complaint received by the women’s commission was being sexually exploited by Mr Patel.

However, the NCW clarified that the complainant in the case was not the victim, though she had agreed to speak with commission members and officials.

The complaint contains personal information about a girl who wishes to talk to the commission confidentially as she is scared to come forward.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said will talk to the media once the team has spoken to the girl and investigated the matter thoroughly, the statement said.

It is interesting to note that the NCW had earlier also received and was examining a complaint by Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati over sex videos, purportedly of Mr Patel that had surfaced on social media.

The PAAS leader, who has joined hands with the Congress, for the Gujarat elections, has said the videos were morphed and had blamed the BJP for their leak. Mr Gulati had sent a complaint to the NCW on November 22, asking the commission to probe the matter and recommend the police to file an FIR against the guilty person. The NCW spokesperson on Sunday clarified that the current complaint to them was different from the one sent to them by Mr Gulati.

Tags: hardik patel, national commission for women, gujarat assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

2

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

3

Mumbai gets its ‘Sunday-cycle track’ from Nariman Point to Worli Sealink

4

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

5

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham