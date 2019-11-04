We are not hurdle, party with majority will form govt in Maha: Sena

The development came at a time when BJP and Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war.

The Shiv Sena leaders met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: After meeting the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that it was just a courtesy meeting and politics was not discussed.

''Shiv Sena is not acting as an obstacle in government formation and whoever has the majority can form the government in the state,'' Raut said after the meeting with governor.

Amid the political drama in the state over government formation after the October 21 Assembly polls, Raut along with Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The development came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

In the recently held Assembly elections, the BJP has won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly house.