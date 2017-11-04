Mukul Roy joins BJP, says it will come to power in Bengal

Was second-in-command in TMC, known for organisational skills.

New Delhi: Former TMC leader Mukul Roy, whose was pulled up for Saradha chit fund scam and Narada case, has officially joined the BJP on Friday. Also, he predicted that the saffron party will come to power in West Bengal in the next elections under Narendra Modi-Amit Shah leadership.

Earlier, Mr Roy was considered as the second-in-command in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. He is well-known for his organisational skills. It is said, that he might be accommodated in Mr Shah’s team.

Also, he could be given charge of some states and few key tasks in West Bengal. Mr Roy, described by the BJP as the “veteran public figure and seasoned politician of Bengal,” insisted that the BJP is not a communal but a secular force and said, “It will be my proud privilege to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.”

He also stated that if TMC did not have an alliance with the BJP led NDA during its formative years, it would not have gained such popularity. Mr Roy is one of the founding members of TMC, which he quit recently, after being sidelined.

Union minister Ravishankar Prasad, who handed the membership certificate to Mr Roy at the BJP headquarters, said the latter had a big role in establishing the TMC.

Following this, Mr Roy met the party president, Amit Shah. Mr Prasad also recalled how Mr Roy “fought against” the CPI(M) in a “very effective manner” which had ruled the state for 30 years before the TMC.

The Union minister insisted that Mr Roy’s joining the BJP would help the saffron party in West Bengal. When asked about corruption allegations against him, Mr Roy said, “The law will take its own course.” Mr Roy had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the TMC earlier this month. He was suspended from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities after he announced that he would quit the party last month.

JP national general secretary and in charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present on the occasion.