The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath to lead BJP march in Kerala today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 1:54 am IST

The CPM charged the BJP chief of ‘deliberately inciting violence’ against its leaders and cadres in Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With Kerala becoming one of the major target areas of the BJP, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be visiting the state on Wednesday. On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah launched his party’s “Jan Raksha Yatra” in the state and the first to take forward the baton will be Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister will lead the “yatra” on Wednesday from Kechery to Kannur, the official Twitter account of the Kerala wing of the BJP stated.

In Marxist Kerala, the BJP intends to rely on religion to counter the Reds.

Before launching his yatra, Mr Shah played the Hindutva card by offering prayers at the Rajarajeshwara temple in the northern district of Kannur in the state. Mr Adityanath would take forward the fight against the so-called “jihadi red terror”.

In a scathing attack, the BJP chief, while launching his yatra, accused Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being “directly responsible for all political murders in Kerala”.

The CPI(M) was quick to react in Delhi. The party charged the BJP chief of “deliberately inciting violence” against its leaders and cadres in Kerala. Mr Vijayan used a Facebook post to hit back at the BJP.

“The Sangh Parivar shouldn’t think that they can make inroads into Kerala by false propaganda,” Mr Vijayan posted and later making a jibe at Mr Adityanath, the Kerala chief minister tweeted, “We invite UP CM Yogi to visit Kerala hospitals to learn how to run hospitals effectively.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: “Amit Shah should attend to trouble his party is causing to citizens in BJP-ruled states. Don’t try and create trouble in Kerala.”

Mr Yechury said that data shows that ever since the election results in Kerala in May, the BJP/RSS have started this spree of violence against the CPI(M) cadres.

“Amit Shah is deliberately inciting violence against CPI(M) leaders and its workers. We are a recognised national party. We are here not because of Shah, but because of the people. We will not tolerate this,” CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said.

She accused the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of manufacturing lies. “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not the victim. In fact, a large number of CPI(M) cadres have been killed by the RSS. It wants to intimidate those who stand up against its terror tactics and communal hatred.”

The BJP’s “Jana Raksha Yatra” is expected to travel through Kerala before culminating in Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

As part of the “padayatra”, Mr Shah will on October 5 walk past the residence of chief minister Vijayan in Kannur, as a mark of protest against the ruling CPI(M)’s “political violence”.

The BJP is organising the padyatras in all states over the next two weeks, including a march to the CPI(M) headquarters in the national capital.

Tags: yogi adityanath, amit shah, jan raksha yatra

MOST POPULAR

1

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

2

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

3

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

4

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

5

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham