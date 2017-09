'I could be the bridge between Christian community and Prime Minister's big dream,' he said.

Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism talking to media as he take over charge of his office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after swearing as the Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Monday said that Kerala will still eat beef and there is no food emergency in India.

Speaking to NDTV, Alphons said, "I could be the bridge between Christian community and honourable Prime Minister's big dream."