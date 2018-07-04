The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 08:08 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP govt in Gujarat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 6:15 am IST

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress won 30 out of 54 seats in Saurashtra, 14 more than in 2012. The BJP’s tally fell from 35 in 2012 to 23.

Kunvarji Bavaliya, Ex-Cong leader
 Kunvarji Bavaliya, Ex-Cong leader

New Delhi: The Congress received a jolt in Gujarat ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as senior party MLA and prominent Koli community leader Kunvarji Bavaliya on Tuesday resigned as party legislator and joined the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government as a Cabinet minister. The five-time MLA from Jasdan had been critical of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for “playing casteist politics in the party”.

In the fast-paced development over a few hours, Mr Bavaliya resigned from the Congress and as an MLA from the Assembly, drove to the BJP office where he was inducted into the party, and took oath as a minister at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Mr Bavaliya had met Mr Gandhi less than a fortnight back to express his unhappiness over the state of affairs in the Gujarat unit under the young leadership, including president Amit Chavda and Leader of the Opposition Paresh Dhanani.

“The way Rahulji is playing casteist politics, I realised I will not be able to succeed in working in the Congress any more,” Mr Bavaliya told reporters.

“I was not getting a chance to work the way I wanted to in the Congress due to constant infighting. This (BJP) government is moving ahead with a mission, and I will be able to succeed in fulfilling the expectations of people, rural populace, the poor and farmers,” he said.

State Congress chief Chavda called Mr Bavaliya’s decision “opportunistic”. “He will have to answer Congress voters who elected him repeatedly for so many years,” Mr Chavda said.

After the Congress lost in the Assembly elections last December, Mr Bavaliya, who represented Rajkot in the Lok Sabha during 2009-2014, was expecting to be appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Instead, the Congress high command chose Mr Dhanani who is almost 20 years junior to him.

Mr Bavaliya is considered one of the three tallest leaders of that Koli community that forms the single largest electoral group in the state, especially, in the Saurashtra region. The other two leaders are BJP MLA Parsottam Solanki from Bhavnagar (rural) and Congress legislator Somabhai Patel from Limdi Assembly seat.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress won 30 out of 54 seats in Saurashtra, 14 more than in 2012. The BJP’s tally fell from 35 in 2012 to 23.

The BJP fared badly in Saurashtra as the Patidar community deserted it following the quota agitation led by Hardik Patel. The Koli community is present in large numbers in at least 20 Assembly constituencies in Saurashtra, which sends four MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Tags: rahul gandhi, vijay rupani, kunvarji bavaliya

MOST POPULAR

1

Infertile men 3 times more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, says study

2

'Vampire' killer caught after seen drinking blood of woman whose throat he slit

3

PETA India rescues two sick, injured pugs trapped in car in Mumbai

4

Cruel pet owner admits biting his Staffordshire Bull Terrier while high on cannabis

5

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham