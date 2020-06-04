Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 | Last Update : 03:08 PM IST

72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

216,805

9,619

Recovered

104,071

3,786

Deaths

6,088

259

Maharashtra74860323292587 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
India, Politics

Samajwadi Party distributes Rs 50L as assistance to guest workers, their families

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2020, 2:12 pm IST

The leader said the relief was granted on the directions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has so far distributed around Rs 50 lakh to guest workers and their families as financial assistance, including Rs one lakh each to the next of the kin of workers who died in Uttar Pradesh due to various reasons, a senior party leader said.

The leader said the relief was granted on the directions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.  "SP chief Akhileshji has announced Rs 1 lakh to families of those guest workers who died in the state due to mishap or other reasons. The party has so far given about Rs 50 lakh to 47 people," the SP leader said.

The list of beneficiaries included family of journalist Pankaj Kulshresth who died due to coronavirus in Agra. Besides, the party provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Jyoti Kumari, who cycled almost 1,200 km to Darbhanga in Bihar from Gurgaon carrying her injured father on pillion.

"An amount of Rs 1 lakh was transferred into the account of Phulo Devi, the mother of Jyoti Kumari, by the party," he said.

Saluting the courage of the 15-year-old, Akhilesh Yadav had on May 21 announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for her.

In Lalitpur, a pregnant migrant labourer, Rajabeti, gave birth to a girl child before reaching her village Barkhiria.

"As the news became viral on media, the party chief sent a local worker and ensured immediate assistance to her family. When, he later came to know about birth of the girl child, he sent Rs one lakh assistance for the girl's future," the party leader said.

Besides them, in cases of deaths due to mishap or other reasons, the party provided one lakh each in various districts including Agra, Bhadohi, Kushinagar, Muzaffar Nagar, Ghazipur, Unnao, Gonda, Hardoi, Etawah, Mahoba, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Allahabad, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Basti, Fatehpur and Sant Kabir Nagar, the list said.

When asked, Akhilesh Yadav told PTI, "We are doing whatever we can to provide help to the migrants and common man in this coronavirus pandemic. Party workers and leaders are helping people on their own and the list is vast."

In Baharaich, a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 was provided for family of a baby boy named ''Border'' who was born in the no man''s land between India and Nepal.

The money was provided to the newborn''s family residing in Prithvipura village in Motipur tehsil.

A woman named Jantara had given birth to the child in the no man''s land between India and Nepal following which the family named her child ''Border''.

Tags: coronavirus in uttar pradesh, covid-19 crisis, guest workers, uttar pradesh (up), coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Haryana Policemen remove barricades from a road at Delhi-Gurugram border after Central Government guidelines, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, near Ambience Mall, in Gurugram. PTI photo

Supreme Court asks NCR states to formulate common policy for inter-state movement

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

Health ministry issues office memorandum on COVID-19 for its staff members

Alibaug faced the brunt of the cyclone. (PTI)

Cyclone Nisarga now a depression over Vidarbha region; IMD says it will weaken further

People rest by their shanties at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai. PTI photo

Record single day jump in India's COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

2

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

3

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

4

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

5

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham