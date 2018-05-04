The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress turned Bengaluru into garbage city, valley of sin: PM Modi

PTI
Published : May 4, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 9:39 am IST

PM Modi said that Congress govt wanted to build steel bridge in Bengaluru, but in reality, it was a 'steal bridge.'

Addressing a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bengaluru was earlier a city of lakes, but Congress transformed it into a 'city of burning lakes.' (Photo: File)
 Addressing a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bengaluru was earlier a city of lakes, but Congress transformed it into a 'city of burning lakes.' (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: In a full-scale attack on the Siddaramaiah government on city-related issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused it of having turned Bengaluru into a "garbage city and valley of sin" from "Silicon Valley."

"Bengaluru was admired as a garden city, but Karnataka government is wanting to turn this into a garbage city. They are showing no concern for the city's needs," the Prime Minister said.

"The youth in Karnataka turned Bengaluru to a Silicon Valley, but the Congress government turned it into a valley of sin," Modi said at an election rally on the city outskirts in poll-bound Karnataka. He said the talented pool of youngsters in Karnataka made this city the computer capital, but in the last five years, the Congress government turned Bengaluru into "crime capital."

The youth with entrepreneurial tendency made Bengaluru a startup, but Congress turned it into "pothole club," Modi said. He said the Congress government wanted to build a steel bridge in Bengaluru, but in reality, it was a "steal bridge."

The government had planned a steel bridge to ease traffic congestion in the heart of the city but facing severe protests dropped the move.

Modi lauded the efforts of BJP workers and citizens whose resistance, he said, forced Congress to drop the project.

The Prime Minister said the party was working towards promoting "ease of doing business, "but Congress is ensuring ease of doing murder" in Karnataka.

Modi was apparently referring to a spate of killings of BJP, RSS and Hindu activists, which the saffron party has blamed on the "Jehadi forces", accusing the Siddaramaiah government of being soft towards them.

PM Modi also said Bengaluru was earlier a city of lakes, but Congress transformed it into a "city of burning lakes."

Bellandur lake, the city's largest body water replete with sewage, chemical effluents and construction debris, had burned for hours in February this year, causing anxiety to residents nearby and catching national attention.

Modi said Congress was trying to fool the people of Karnataka with its manifesto. They had promised, in 2013, to build one super speciality hospital in every district, but in 2018, this got changed to one super specialty hospital for every three districts, he added.

Tags: karnataka assembly election, pm modi, pm modi in karnataka, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Don't like thing that comes easily, naturally to me: Rajkummar Rao

2

The other Harry and Megan ready to tie the knot too

3

Donald Trump’s naked statue to go under hammer for USD 28,000

4

Meghan's brother writes to Prince Harry: Wedding ‘biggest mistake’ in royal history

5

I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham