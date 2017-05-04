The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

India, Politics

Manmohan Singh visited more countries than Modi, nobody noticed: Amit Shah

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 4, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 4:12 pm IST

The BJP president claimed that wherever there was a BJP Government in the country, there was development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Palampur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress party of making an issue out of nothing, citing that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited more countries than his successor Narendra Modi.

"Our opponents make an issue of PM Modi's foreign visits, but as per figures Manmohan Singh ji visited more countries than Modi Ji," Shah said, while addressing intellectuals meet at Palampur.

"The difference is - when Manmohan Singh travelled abroad, nobody noticed his departure or return," Shah said.

Shah asserted that the number of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits appeared to be higher because when his predecessor used to travel, no one got to know about the trips.

Applauding BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Shah said that the state no longer belonged to the BIMARU states.

"When we governed Bihar, it was on verge of getting rid of BIMARU state tag. It is due to our governments in MP and Chhattisgarh that they do not belong to the BIMARU category anymore," he said.

The BJP president claimed that wherever there was a BJP Government in the country, there was development.

"Within two years, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana initiated by the BJP Government has provided connections of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to two crore families in the country," he added.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is facing anti-incumbency with the Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and the Congress Government facing corruption allegations.

The BJP registered a mandate in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections earlier this year. The party also registered a huge win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, winning over 180 seats out of 270.

Tags: narendra modi, bharatiya janata party, amit shah, manmohan singh
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

2

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

3

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

4

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

5

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham