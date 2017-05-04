The Asian Age | News

BJP turns to local body leaders to boost rural hold

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : May 4, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 1:07 am IST

The party will train more than 50,000 leaders of local bodies as part of its campaign.

BJP’s ideology and its history, including lessons on its ideologues will also be part of the curriculum.
New Delhi: BJP, traditionally known as an urban party, managed to shed that image after the Lok Sabha polls and the UP elections. Now, to further consolidate its hold on rural India, the party is launching a massive “prashikshan abhiyan” (training campaign) for its local body leaders.

This includes those at the panchayat level, who won the recent local body polls in various states, including Odisha.

Though this training programme is for all local body leaders, the main focus will be in rural areas. The BJP is planning to train more than 50,000 members during this campaign.

A curriculum is being prepared for this campiagn, which will have “dos and don’ts” for the newly-elected local body leaders including panchayat adhyakshs and block pramukhs and their “fundamental rights and duties”.  BJP’s ideology and its history, including lessons on its ideologues will also be part of the curriculum.

Training will also be imparted on the how to perform fundamental duties as well as be aware of their rights and also how to deal with bureaucrats.

The training booklet will also have details of various Central government schemes, especially those aimed at rural development, farmers and small businessmen and how to avail the benefits of these schemes. Usage of social media and how to use it as a tool to connect with people, spread the message as well as remain in touch with party leadership will also be part of the training programme

The party has roped in many former bureaucrats, social media experts, professors among others, to prepare the study material for this campaign.

“A gram pradhan is more powerful than a party as its his personal rapport with the people that matters more than the party he represents. For panchayat elections, there are no political parties or party symbols,” said a BJP leader involved in campaign.

