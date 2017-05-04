The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 04, 2017

India, Politics

AAP pacifies Kumar Vishwas with key post, acts against MLA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 4, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 1:13 am IST

The party also decided to entrust Mr Vishwas with the responsibility of Rajasthan, which goes to the polls by the end of 2018.

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas speaks to media at his residence in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)
 AAP leader Kumar Vishwas speaks to media at his residence in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to pacify its founding leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday by suspending an MLA who had spoken against the poet-politician, averting a crisis in Delhi’s ruling party facing dissension following a string of election defeats.

The party suspended Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and set up a disciplinary committee to probe his alleged statements against Mr Vishwas that he was plotting to dislodge its chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Khan had also called Mr Vishwas an “RSS-BJP agent”. After that, the latter had indicated he might quit the party.



As the party meeting went on at Mr Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence, the mood outside was tense. Volunteers gathered in the hope that Mr Vishwas’ differences with the party will be sorted. A majority of them backed Mr Vishwas, who has amassed a massive fan following. As the poet-politician came out of the meeting, there was a loud cheer for him.

On Tuesday, Mr Vishwas had said he was unwilling to apologise for his video titled “We the Nation” in which he apparently hinted at corruption in the AAP government in Delhi.

Tags: kumar vishwas, amanatullah khan, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

