Vested interests spreading panic over reservation, says Amit Shah

Shah also said that the “script” to fuel tension among the community ahead of polls has become old.

New Delhi: Amid growing perception that the Modi government has not done much to protect dalit rights, both the BJP and the NDA government on Tuesday reached out to the community, a day after the country witnessed violent protests over dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

With crucial elections fast approaching and high-stake Karnataka polls scheduled next month, BJP president Amit Shah not only showcased his party’s work towards the betterment of dalits but also said that at every juncture his party stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” with the dalit community. With the BJP facing heat over the issue, Mr Shah also lashed out at the Congress for politicising the Bharat Bandh called by dalit groups on Monday and blamed the opposition party for the mistreatment of Dalits. Mr Shah also said that the “script” to fuel tension among the community ahead of polls has become old. With the Opposition accusing the ruling party of being “anti-dalit”, several BJP leaders, including many of its dalit faces, compared the Modi government’s works for the development of the community with the alleged neglect of their interests by the Congress.

“At every juncture and in all possible ways, BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the dalit community. Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering. All the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of dalits...The script is now old…before every election, the same vested interest groups start spreading panic about reservations. BJP’s stand is clear, which I am once again stating — we fully believe in the Constitution given by Babasaheb and the rights it has given to SC/ST communities,” tweeted Mr Shah. He blamed the “microscopic minority of dejected and rejected political parties” to make the people suffer and sought their apology to “dalit sisters and brothers.”

Blaming “vested interest groups” for spreading the panic on the issue of reservation for dalits, Mr Shah said it is done before every election and asserted that the government will do everything to protect their rights.