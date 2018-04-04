The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:56 AM IST

India, Politics

Vested interests spreading panic over reservation, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 6:38 am IST

Shah also said that the “script” to fuel tension among the community ahead of polls has become old.

BJP President Amit Shah
 BJP President Amit Shah

New Delhi: Amid growing perception that the Modi government has not done much to protect dalit rights, both the BJP and the NDA government on Tuesday reached out to the community, a day after the country witnessed violent protests over dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

With crucial elections fast approaching and high-stake Karnataka polls scheduled next month, BJP president Amit Shah not only showcased his party’s work towards the betterment of dalits but also said that at every juncture his party stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” with the dalit community. With the BJP facing heat over the issue, Mr Shah also lashed out at the Congress for politicising the Bharat Bandh called by dalit groups on Monday and blamed the opposition party for the mistreatment of Dalits. Mr Shah also said that the “script” to fuel tension among the community ahead of polls has become old. With the Opposition accusing the ruling party of being “anti-dalit”, several BJP leaders, including many of its dalit faces, compared the Modi government’s works for the development of the community with the alleged neglect of their interests by the Congress.

“At every juncture and in all possible ways, BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the dalit community. Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering. All the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of dalits...The script is now old…before every election, the same vested interest groups start spreading panic about reservations. BJP’s stand is clear, which I am once again stating — we fully believe in the Constitution given by Babasaheb and the rights it has given to SC/ST communities,” tweeted Mr Shah. He blamed the “microscopic minority of dejected and rejected political parties” to make the people suffer and sought their apology to “dalit sisters and brothers.”

Blaming “vested interest groups” for spreading the panic on the issue of reservation for dalits, Mr Shah said it is done before every election and asserted that the government will do everything to protect their rights.

Tags: modi government, sc/st act, amit shah

MOST POPULAR

1

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

2

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

3

Rihanna song becomes Howard University's protest anthem

4

OnePlus officially teases its next flagship

5

Stop illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies, urges PETA

more

Editors' Picks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham