The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath’s Rs 47 crore aid for parched Bundelkhand

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 4:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 3:57 am IST

A government spokesperson said that the chief minister was likely to visit the Bundelkhand region later this month.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a Rs 47 crore-package to ensure immediate availability of drinking water in the parched Bundelkhand region. The chief minister said that if needed, the state government would also make available additional funds for the region to ensure that there is no drinking water problem for the people and the cattle in Bundelkhand region.

A government spokesperson said that the chief minister was likely to visit the Bundelkhand region later this month to see the ground realities and interact with the people.

The chief minister said at a review meeting that Bundelkhand had been continuously ignored by the governments in the last 15 years and no steps had been taken to ensure the development of the region. He said he was aware of the hardships faced by the people of the region. The chief minister also decided that the National Rural Livelihood Mission will be intensified and would be extended to all the blocks for alternative sources of income, construction of water tanks and building of dug wells and farm ponds on a priority basis under various projects and schemes for Bundelkhand. The state government now plans to initiate development of the Bundelkhand region in a planned manner.

“The development of Bundelkhand will be all-inclusive and the chief minister has directed the concerned officials to prepare a blue print for the same,” the spokesperson said.

It is noteworthy that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, during his election campaign, repeatedly spoke about the apathy of the state governments towards the Bundelkhand region which has bene battling drought conditions since the past two years. He said that the Bundelkhand region needed special attention since it had different needs.

Mr Gandhi also had alleged that the Congress-led UPA government had given a special package to the area, but the state government in Uttar Pradesh did not lend support to improve the situation in the region.

In April last year, the centre had said that farmers in Bundelkhand will get Rs 1,304 crore for drought relief under National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). The mandate under the MGNREGA was increased from 100 to 150 as a review was undertaken by the Prime Minister’s Office of the situation in the region.

Tags: yogi adityanath, drinking water, bundelkhand
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham