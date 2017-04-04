UP CM backs dialogue to resolve Ayodhya

With power crisis a major issue in the state, the CM said “homework” in this regard has been completed.

New Delhi: Assuring that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will not discriminate against anyone on the basis of caste, creed, religion or political affiliation, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he favoured the Supreme Court’s suggestion of resolving the Babri masjid-Ram Mandir dispute through a dialogue.

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s observations on the matter. This should be resolved amicably through dialogue. If the government’s cooperation is required at any stage then we are ready to do so,” Mr Adityanath said in his first interview to RSS mouthpiece, Panchjanya, after taking over the reins of the politically crucial state.

While commenting that there were many who were averse to the saffron colour, he said that they must obviously be feeling bad that a “bhagwadhari” had arrived in UP. But, he added, those who were humiliating the country’s tradition and culture and playing with national security by indulging in votebank politics by misusing secularism, now fear that their existence is in danger after the BJP came to power in the state.

“Obviously they will spread rumours and speak negative (about UP government)... many people say that he (CM) is bhagwadhaari… but we do not care. Our work will tell who we really are and through it we will reach each and every individual... and lead the state on the development path,” said the UP CM.

On the issue of banning illegal slaughterhouses, the CM said that the BJP government is only implementing the directions of the National Green Tribunal and the apex court in this regard. He also asserted that the administration has been firmly told not to distrub anyone with a legitimate license, and that if any official does so, he would be reprimanded. Mr Adityanath said that though he himself believes that a “satvik” person is moralistic, everybody is entitled to their taste and preference.

Crediting Narendra Modi government’s “kalyankari schemes” and BJP president Amit Shah’s strategies for the UP win, Mr Adityanath said his government would implement the central schemes in the state along with providing with an administration which is free of corruption and goonda raj. Responding to a question about migration of people from Bundelkhand region, he said that separate boards for the region as well as Poorvanchal have been formed to address the issue, including scarcity of water, and that his visit across the state to review various issues on the ground will begin from the Bundlekhand region.

He also said that the BJP government would be inaugurating five to six sugar mills and that payment to farmers will be done within 14 days, else action will be taken against authorities. With power crisis a major issue in the state, the CM said “homework” in this regard has been completed.

The UP CM said that other than reviewing the school curriculum, his government is trying work out a way so that Midday meal fund goes directly to a student so that s/he can get the food from home. He said the government will provide tiffin-box, uniform, shoes as well as a curriculum that is imbibed with nationalism and modern concept.