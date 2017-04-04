The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

India, Politics

UP CM backs dialogue to resolve Ayodhya

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 7:00 am IST

With power crisis a major issue in the state, the CM said “homework” in this regard has been completed.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Assuring that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will not discriminate against anyone on the basis of caste, creed, religion or political affiliation, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he favoured the Supreme Court’s suggestion of resolving the Babri masjid-Ram Mandir dispute through a dialogue.

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s observations on the matter. This should be resolved amicably through dialogue. If the government’s cooperation is required at any stage then we are ready to do so,” Mr Adityanath said in his first interview to RSS mouthpiece, Panchjanya, after taking over the reins of the politically crucial state.

While commenting that there were many who were averse to the saffron colour, he said that they must obviously be feeling bad that a “bhagwadhari” had arrived in UP. But, he added, those who were humiliating the country’s tradition and culture and playing with national security by indulging in votebank politics by misusing secularism, now fear that their existence is in danger after the BJP came to power in the state.

“Obviously they will spread rumours and speak negative (about UP government)... many people say that he (CM) is bhagwadhaari… but we do not care. Our work will tell who we really are and through it we will reach each and every individual... and lead the state on the development path,” said the UP CM.  

On the issue of banning illegal slaughterhouses, the CM said that the BJP government is only implementing the directions of the National Green Tribunal and the apex court in this regard. He also asserted that the administration has been firmly told not to distrub anyone with a legitimate license, and that if any official does so, he would be reprimanded. Mr Adityanath said that though he himself believes that a “satvik” person is moralistic, everybody is entitled to their taste and preference.

Crediting Narendra Modi government’s “kalyankari schemes” and BJP president Amit Shah’s strategies for the UP win, Mr Adityanath said his government would implement the central schemes in the state along with providing with an administration which is free of corruption and goonda raj. Responding to a question about migration of people from Bundelkhand region, he said that separate boards for the region as well as Poorvanchal have been formed to address the issue, including scarcity of water, and that his visit across the state to review various issues on the ground will begin from the Bundlekhand region.

He also said that the BJP government would be inaugurating five to six sugar mills and that payment to farmers will be done within 14 days, else action will be taken against authorities. With power crisis a major issue in the state, the CM said “homework” in this regard has been completed.

The UP CM said that other than reviewing the school curriculum, his government is trying work out a way so that Midday meal fund goes directly to a student so that s/he can get the food from home. He said the government will provide tiffin-box, uniform, shoes as well as a curriculum that is imbibed with nationalism and modern concept.

Tags: yogi adityanath, babri masjid-ram mandir dispute, panchjanya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham