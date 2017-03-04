UP polls: Varanasi witnesses Akhilesh Yadav-Rahul Gandhi roadshow

Meanwhile, a total of 37.85 percent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the sixth phase of polling in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during their road show in Varanasi. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: As the politically crucial state Uttar Pradesh gets ready for the penultimate phase of polling in the ongoing Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance is leaving no stone unturned to ensure their popularity amongst the voters.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hold a grand road show today here, expected to run parallely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, following a road show in the city.

The SP-Congress roadshow is scheduled to begin at 'Kachehri Chauraha' and culminate at the 'Girjaghar Chauraha'. It's expected to pass through Nadesar, Chaukaghat, Doshipura, Gol Ganj, Peeli Kothi, Maidagin, Chauk and Gudaulia.

With this, the crucial Varanasi region is slated to witness a slew of high-profile rallies by Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a rally in Jaunpur.

Meanwhile, a total of 37.85 percent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the sixth phase of polling in the state.

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.