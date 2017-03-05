BJP has violated EC rules, strict action should be taken: SP

The SP spokesperson asserted that by holding these road shows, the BJP only pressurise voters, make it look colourful and grand.

Lucknow: Following, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Varanasi, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday called the act 'shameful'.

"The way Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has violated the model code of conduct is shameful, they should have taken prior permission from Election Commission (EC) to organise it," Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said.

"BJP is trying to pressurise the voters as always, they don't have a set of rules to follow. This road show was an extreme act, where PM Modi himself from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to the two temples took it without permission for which they should be punished. The Election Commission should take action against this," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Varanasi and held a huge road show atop an SUV followed by his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples to offer prayers.

Varanasi will be the most keenly watched constituency that will vote on March 8.

Key contenders from BJP, Samajwadi Party-Congress and BSP will be battling it out for hot seat in the state.

BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav along with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi are also holding their high-octane rallies in the holy city.