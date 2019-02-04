Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

Former IPS officer in West Bengal Bharati Ghosh joins BJP

Ghosh was the West Midnapore SP for 6 years and commandant of third battalion of state armed police before resigning from service.

Bharati Ghosh joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya & Mukul Roy. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya & Mukul Roy.

Bharati Ghosh, an IPS who was the West Midnapore superintendent of police for nearly six years, and was then transferred as the commandant of the third battalion of the West Bengal state armed police on December 26, 2018.

She resigned from the police service two days later.

She was once close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was also awarded a service medal on August 15, 2014.

Ghosh was transferred twice, once by the Election Commission before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the second time by the state itself before the 2016 Assembly elections.

She has an extortion case registered against her and is under investigation by the CID and her husband Raju is in CID custody.

 

(With ANI inputs)

