TMC storm over MPs’ arrest hits Parliament

In the Rajya Sabha, TMC members staged a walkout over the “illegal” arrest of their Lok Sabha leader Mr Bandopadhyay.

New Delhi: Loud protests by members of the Trinamul Congress over the arrest of their senior leaders in the chit-fund scam led to disruptions in both houses of Parliament on Friday. The TMC members also protested in front of the Gandhi statue at Parliament House complex.

The CBI had arrested two MPs — Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal — separately in January, prompting protests by the ruling party of West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has been at the forefront of opposing note ban.

Raising the issue, TMC Parliamentary Party leader Derek O’Brien said his party has given two notices — one for the House observing a minute silence to mourn the death of over 120 deaths caused by hardships due to demonetisation, and the “illegal” arrest of the party’s leader in Lok Sabha. He said his party does not want to disturb the House and waste time of other members by trooping into the Well but in protest of the “illegal” arrest, “we are walking out.”

In a related development, AIADMK’s V. Maitreyan raised a point of order asking if matter pertaining to a member belonging to the other House can be raised in the Rajya Sabha in the context of TMC Rajya Sabha members raising the issue of the arrest of Mr Bandopadhyay, who was a member of the lower house.

Deputy chairman P.J. Kurien said a member can raise in the House, the arrest of any citizen. Any member can raise the right or plight of any citizen, he said, asking Dr Maitreyan not to interfere. In the Lok Sabha, the issue was raised by TMC member Saugata Roy.

“I want to raise the issue of misuse of CBI for political purposes by the Central government. CBI is a caged parrot,” he said.

Members of the treasury benches were soon up on their feet protesting Mr Roy’s comments leading to the adjournment of the House for the day.

The TMC members also protested outside the house. Carrying placards, the MPs marched inside the complex shouting slogans against the Centre’s misuse of agencies like CBI. They also protested against the arrest of a party MP and Trinamul Lok Sabha leader.