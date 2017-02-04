The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

No need to have a BJP CM face in UP: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said the Ram temple issue is not a political issue for the BJP. 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh Friday ruled out subtle attempts by a section of the BJP to project him as the chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Singh, a member of Parliament from Lucknow, said the Bharatiya Janata Party has “many credible faces” for the top post in UP.

In an interview to a news channel, Mr Singh said UP needs a government whose intention is “clean”. He said the Ram temple issue is not a political issue for the BJP. 

On demonetisation, he said the decision was taken in “rashtrahit (national interest)”. On the alleged exodus from Kairana, he said the state government should have taken measures to prevent such an “unfortunate” incident.

On opinion polls predicting that the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP won’t be able to register a hat-trick in Punjab this time, Mr Singh said such polls are not one-hundred per cent correct. He said the BJP will get a clear majority in Goa.

