Arvind Kejriwal flays Modi as I-T dept says AAP fudged funds

New Delhi: A day before Punjab and Goa go to the polls, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “shameless dictator”, and alleged that he was trying to get his Aam Aadmi Party deregistered.

The stinging attack came amid the income-tax department’s claim that there were discrepancies amounting to Rs 27 crore in the audit reports prepared by the AAP regarding donations made over a two-year period.

In a report submitted to the Election Commission, the I-T department has said that the records of donations made to the AAP during 2013-14 and 2014-15 had “factual discrepancies”, and did not match with the actual funds it received from various donors.

Officials said the report has suggested that the violations are in contravention of tax laws that govern political donations as stipulated under the Income-Tax Act, 1961, and this could form the basis for the cancellation of tax exemptions given under the I-T Act to the AAP, and could also lead to stringent action of de-registration of the party.

Reports said that the income-tax department had on Friday asked the EC to cancel AAP’s status of a political party for allegedly filing “false and fabricated” audit reports.

Parties prepare audit reports, in consultation with their charted accountants, and submit a copy to the I-T department as per law.

Mr Kejriwal termed the I-T department’s move as part of “Modiji’s dirty tricks”. He said the government was doing it because the BJP was headed for a defeat at the hands of his party in Punjab and Goa.

“Losing badly in Goa and Punjab, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) tries to de-register the winning party 24 hours before elections. Shameless dictator,” the AAP chief tweeted.

The AAP sees itself as a strong contender in Punjab, where it is locked in a triangular contest with the Congress and the incumbent SAD-BJP. In Goa, too, the AAP is hopeful of disturbing the ruling BJP’s prospects.