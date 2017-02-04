It’s not pari-war, it’s dharam yudh, says Shivpal Yadav

No family or party can prosper if elders are treated disrespectfully, cornered SP leader Shivpal Yadav tells Amita Verma.

Shivpal Yadav, 61, is facing the toughest battle of his life as well as political career. Forced into near oblivion by his estranged nephew and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, he is ploughing a lonely furrow in Etawah where he is seeking his fifth term as legislator. With only a handful of supporters, he is brimming with determination and confidence to win the election and swing back into mainstream politics. In an interview, he talks about issues surrounding him. Here are the excerpts…

This is your toughest election. How are you coping since most SP leaders are staying away from your campaign?

The most important thing is that I have Netaji’s blessings (Mulayam) and that is what matters most. I had, at one point, given up the idea of contesting elections but it was Netaji who asked me to go ahead and I can never defy him. Besides, my brothers and my supporters are with me and the people of my constituency are supporting me because they know me well enough to realise the truth.

You have been locked in a battle with your nephew Akhilesh Yadav. How do you look back at what happened?

This is not a family war or a political battle. This is a ‘Dharam Yudh’ (battle for justice) and I will not step back from this. I was sacked for no apparent fault of mine. There were people carrying tales from one side to another, but I expected others to behave in a more mature manner. I even told the CM I am ready to give up everything but the respect of Netaji should be intact and he should remain national president. Even that condition was not accepted.

But some leaders say that Mulayam Singh Yadav should confine himself to the role of a mentor.

Those people who make such statements should realise their own standing. Had it not been for Netaji, where would they have been today? It angers and pains me to see these people talk like this.

What is your take on the ‘new’ Samajwadi Party?

No family or party can prosper if elders are treated disrespectfully. Senior ministers, including me, Ambica Chaudhary and Narad Rai were sacked for no fault of theirs. Even now senior leaders are being denied tickets only because someone believes that they are not loyal to him or are loyal to Netaji instead.

But what exactly went wrong between you and Akhilesh?

I kept pointing out all that was going wrong in the government, and his supporters made him believe that I was interfering and, therefore, a threat to his position. There were ministers who did not work and were only getting photographed with him. Some of them were indulging in land grabbing.

You have announced that you will form a new party after elections? Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav has warned that this may cost you your membership.

(Laughs) “Nayi party toh ho hi gayi hai (it is naturally a new party)...I am working in my constituency, will strengthen the party after elections.

Are you also opposed to the alliance with the Congress?

Netaji has always opposed the policies of the Congress, which has always betrayed him. Our support to the UPA government was also issue-based. Besides, the situation of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh did not merit an alliance. Moreover, what will happen to the Samajwadis on the 105 seats that have been given to the Congress?

Will you be supporting the rebel candidates?

Why call them rebel? They were denied tickets for no apparent fault. Besides, how can you expect a political person to sit at home for five years? If they want I will definitely campaign for them.