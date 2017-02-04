The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Hung House in Punjab, say bookies on poll eve

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Feb 4, 2017, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2017, 7:04 am IST

In satta, lower rate is offered for the highest probability of an outcome.

Punjab map
 Punjab map

Jalandhar: It’s not just the political observers who are closely monitoring of one of the interesting triangular contests in Punjab but even the satta market is also keeping a close tab on the developments. The Doaba region, which is said to be economically the most prosperous region, also happens to be the one of the main hub of the satta network not just in the state but also in north India. Sources say there is anything between Rs 200-250crore riding on the poll outcome with huge stakes coming in from the sizeable NRI population, which hails from Doaba region.

Like most pollsters, even the satta trade in Jalandhar is also split virtually down the middle over the poll outcome. Insiders say the general trend in the satta market is that the state is headed for a hung Assembly with the Congress emerging as the single largest winner followed by Aam Aadmi Party and then the SAD-BJP. 

The satta market sources say the number of seats for the Congress is ranging from anything between 50 to 65, while that for AAP between 40 to 55 and the Akali-BJP between 15 to 20. 

“Some are even putting money on the Congress. But the rate being offered is lowest for a hung Assembly. A lot of NRIs from the Doaba are taking a keen interest,” a top state operator in Jalandhar said.

In satta, lower rate is offered for the highest probability of an outcome. So if a low rate is being offered for a hung Assembly, it means the probability of the outcome is the highest. The next rate is being for the possibility of Congress forming the government.

h
 

``The rate being offered for a hung Assembly is 40 paise while for Congress forming the Government is 60 paise and AAP coming to power is 80 paise. So the low rate of 40 paise clearly indicates that the State is headed for a hung Assembly while the next possibility is of Congress forming the Government but its chances are less so we are offering a rate of 60 paise,’’another operator pointed out.

Satta market insiders claim that that they got the results for both the 2007 and 2012 Punjab assembly results absolutely right predicting a win for the Akali Dal-BJP combine. Interestingly, when everyone was predicting a Congress win in 2012 Assembly elections as no political party has even retained power in the State, the state market rightly predicted a win for the Akalis. What now needs to be seen if the state operators get it rights this time.

Tags: punjab assembly polls, doaba region, hung assembly
Location: India, Punjab, Jalandhar (Jullundur)

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani boy's 'eye popping' skills are going viral

2

Video: Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks by applying brakes on time

3

Video: Funny explanation of the south Indian 'Elai Saapad'

4

Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: poll

5

Twitter CEO, staff donate USD 1.5 million to fight Trump visa ban

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham