Congress outraged, seeks probe into E Ahamed’s death

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 4, 2017, 4:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2017, 4:28 am IST

Meanwhile, Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital on Friday refuted the Opposition’s claims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his last respects to IUML MP from Kerala E Ahamed at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his last respects to IUML MP from Kerala E Ahamed at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice on the issue of parlimentarian E. Ahamed’s death. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue and demanded that a Parliamentary committee be formed to probe the ill-treatment of Ahamed’s family by the central government and the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. All MPs from Kerala also joined forces with Mr Kharge in demanding a probe. Congress MP K.C. Venugopal gave an adjournment motion saying: “The unethical approach from the RML hospital and the central government towards veteran parliamentarian E. Ahamed and his family members during his last hours has created anguish and concern among the people in the country”. In the Rajya Sabha AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he had information that his death happened much earlier than it was declared. “The government wanted to keep the body there until the budget was presented and nobody was allowed to see him,” he alleged. 

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M) said there were varied allegations that were doing the rounds.“I have heard some doctors say that he was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital, while some say he died later in the ICU,” he said, adding, “I want a proper and thorough investigation.” 

Meanwhile, Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital on Friday refuted the Opposition’s claims.

Ahamed collapsed in the Central Hall of Parliament during the President’s Address on Tuesday afternoon and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. In the evening his family complained that the hospital authorities were not allowing the family to meet Ahamed. A late-night drama followed when Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visited the RML Hospital demanding to meet Ahamed. Finally, at 2.15 am on Wednesday morning the veteran parliamentarian was declared dead by the hospital authorities

