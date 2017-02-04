The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 03:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah slams UP’s poor law and order, attacks ‘2 princes’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 4, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2017, 1:12 am IST

Shah said that the “two princes of Congress and Samajwadi Party wanted to destroy the fabric of UP and the country”.

BJP President Amit Shah waves at crowd during an election road show in Meerut. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah waves at crowd during an election road show in Meerut. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday stalled his padyatra in Meerut in reverence to a trader who was shot dead by dacoits and four other traders were injured on Thursday night. Later Mr Shah visited the house of the deceased and offered his condolences.

The BJP president cited the incident as an example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and asked traders to vote out the Akhilesh government for their own safety and security.

He said that the “two princes of Congress and Samajwadi Party wanted to destroy the fabric of UP and the country”. The BJP chief’s padyatra was scheduled to move through the Sharda Road before reaching out to the traders’ community in Kabari Bazaar, Sarrafa, Valley Bazaar and other adjoining markets.

BJP city president Karunesh Nanndan Garg said that in the wake of unfortunate incident, Mr Shah decided to stall the padyatra and visit the deceased house instead. Traders are considered to be the traditional voters of the BJP but have been unhappy due to the demonetisation that affected their trade. Meerut is in the crucial and communally sensitive region of western Uttar Pradesh where the party had fared well in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sushil Verma, a distributor of a famous gutka brand, was finalising the account of day’s sale along with his son Abhishek at his office on Sharda Road on Thursday night. His agent Rohit also came there to deposit some money from sale when three dacoits allegedly followed him and entered the office while two others kept guard outside the office. They looted cash worth Rs 3 lakh and jewellery after taking them on gunpoint and downed the shutter before fleeing. The trapped traders somehow lifted the shutter and chased criminals and caught one of them.

One of the dacoits opened fire and the bullet hit Abhishek, 21, on his chest and Mr Verma also sustained injury on his hand while two other shopkeepers Umesh and Akhil, who dared to chase the criminals, also received injuries.

Tags: amit shah, akhilesh government, uttar pradesh assembly polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani boy's 'eye popping' skills are going viral

2

Video: Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks by applying brakes on time

3

Video: Funny explanation of the south Indian 'Elai Saapad'

4

Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: poll

5

Twitter CEO, staff donate USD 1.5 million to fight Trump visa ban

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham