The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Treat us well before striking alliance for LS polls’: Deve Gowda to Cong

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2019, 1:39 pm IST

These comments come in wake of Gowda pitching for a 2:1 seat-sharing formula for coming Lok Sabha elections.

HD Deve Gowda also advised Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also his son, to tolerate the pain he is suffering while running the coalition government. (Photo: File | ANI)
 HD Deve Gowda also advised Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also his son, to tolerate the pain he is suffering while running the coalition government. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bengaluru: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda has asked coalition partner Congress to treat regional parties well before striking an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha.

"Congress is big brother of secular parties. They (Congress) should treat us well before striking an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls later this year. The seat-sharing talks are still on," he said addressing party workers late Thursday night.

Gowda also advised Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also his son, to tolerate the pain he is suffering while running the coalition government.

"I am not going to blame anyone I know how much pain Kumaraswamy is undergoing running the coalition government. He should tolerate this to realise the goal. Whatever the pains, the party has to brush these aside and move forward," the former prime minister said.

These comments come in the wake of Gowda pitching for a 2:1 seat-sharing formula for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) has been miffed with Congress for "unilaterally" appointing chairpersons to boards and corporations in the state. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader P G R Sindhia also said Congress cannot take the party's leaders for granted just because they are in a coalition.

Addressing party workers, Kumaraswamy said the coalition partners are following 2:1 formula and hoped the Congress would apply same formula for the Lok Sabha elections. He also asked the JD(S) workers to strive to get 11 to 12 MPs elected from the party.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy gave credit to JD(S) on loan waiver omitting the Congress and said, "The Karnataka loan waiver is a model for the entire country. The Janata Dal government made it possible."

On the appointment of chairpersons to boards and corporations, Kumaraswamy said the party would take steps in this regard soon. He, however, requested party MLAs to make sacrifices and give opportunity to party leaders who were defeated in the 2018 assembly elections to head boards and corporations.

Tags: deve gowda, congress, 2019 lok sabha
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

2

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

3

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

4

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

5

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham