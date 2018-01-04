The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Congress gears up for 2018 polls, focuses on major groups

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 3:36 am IST

In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, there is a major farmer unrest that the party wants to focus on.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: After its performance in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress has started gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections. Important states like Karnataka, Rajasth-an, MP and Chattisgarh go to polls this year.

The party is in power in Karnataka and wants to encash on the anti-incumbency in the other three states. It has already sta-rted identifying key gro-ups to focus on. New party chief Rahul Gandhi has constituted several new cells within the orga-nisational setup and now wants them to engage with specific groups.

Professional Congress, Unorganised Workers Co-ngress, Fishermen Congr-ess, SC and ST Cell are some of the cells functioning within the ambit of the AICC.

All these cells have been instructed to actively engage with stakeholders in these poll-bound states. The other group that the paty is targeting is the fa-rming community.

The Professional Congr-ess and the Unorganised Workers Congress now has its organisational body in place in all the states. Congress spokes-man Sandeep Dikshit said, “The Congress has got its organisation in place. We want to focus on the faulty policies of the current government.”

