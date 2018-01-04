The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 04, 2018 | Last Update : 06:11 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP, Congress hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over RS picks

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2018, 3:09 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party has “betrayed“ the people by nominating “two businessmen” for the Rajya Sabha polls, while the Congress claimed that one of them was offered a seat way back in November 2017. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the announcement of the AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it had stormed to power in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees.

While Mr Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N.D. Gupta a chartered accountant. The decision was taken at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in a meeting attended by around 56 party MLAs. The party’s highest decision making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), met soon after and formally approved the decision.

Disgruntled leader Kumar Vishwas, who was angling for an RS slot, did not attend the PAC meeting. Mr Vishwas said that it is “difficult to survive in the the Aam Aadmi Party if one disagrees with Kejriwal.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, sanjay singh, rajya sabha nominees

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham