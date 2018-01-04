BJP, Congress hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over RS picks

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party has “betrayed“ the people by nominating “two businessmen” for the Rajya Sabha polls, while the Congress claimed that one of them was offered a seat way back in November 2017. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the announcement of the AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates belied its anti-corruption plank based on which it had stormed to power in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees.

While Mr Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N.D. Gupta a chartered accountant. The decision was taken at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in a meeting attended by around 56 party MLAs. The party’s highest decision making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), met soon after and formally approved the decision.

Disgruntled leader Kumar Vishwas, who was angling for an RS slot, did not attend the PAC meeting. Mr Vishwas said that it is “difficult to survive in the the Aam Aadmi Party if one disagrees with Kejriwal.