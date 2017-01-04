Wednesday, Jan 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:28 AM IST

India, Politics

Strife splits Samajwadi Party’s core votebank

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jan 4, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2017, 2:33 am IST

A prominent Sunni cleric, who spoke on condition of anonymity, admitted that the division in the SP did not augur well for Muslims.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The ongoing strife in the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh could deal a major blow to the party’s core vote base that comprises Muslims and Yadavs.

The tussle for leadership in the party, that has left the Yadav clan sharply divided, has led to a division in the party’s votebank.

While Muslims are completely confused over the divided SP’s ability to counter the growing influence of the BJP, the loyalty of the Yadav community is also getting divided.

Muslims in Lucknow are now looking for options since they feel that the ruling SP can no longer combat the BJP.

The BSP could be an option but a section of the community is still not sure that a BJP-BSP alliance would not emerge after the polls.

“The SP stands weakened and our community is not too confident of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s ability to challenge the BJP in the present circumstances. Mulayam Singh has been our leaders and has worked for the minorities but the same cannot be said for his son who has let us down during the Muzaffarnagar and Dadri incidents,” said Shafi Qureshi, a garment dealer in the old city area.

“Yes Muslims are worried and disappointed over these developments because they want to stop communal forces,” admitted senior UP minister Azam Khan.

The Muslim dilemma is also reflected in what the clerics say. A prominent Sunni cleric, who spoke on condition of anonymity, admitted that the division in the SP did not augur well for Muslims.

“Our priority is to keep communal forces out but a divided SP cannot pose a challenge to these forces. We may now have to resort to tactical voting and choose candidates who can defeat the BJP, irrespective of the party to which they belong. This splitting of Muslim vote will give an advantage to the BJP but we have no choice,” said the cleric who is known for his good relations with chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

As for the Yadavs, there seems to be a generational division in the community over the recent events in the SP.

The young generations are fully supportive of chief minister Akhilesh but the senior Yadavs are upset at the manner in which Mulayam was ousted from his post by his son.

Tags: samajwadi party, muslims, azam khan, akhilesh yadav

MOST POPULAR

1

People new to sex should not try these positions

2

Syrian actor who became refugee now in Hollywood

3

Girl's butt implants fall off at concert in viral video

4

Now, apply for Haj using an app

5

Deepika adorably welcomes Vin Diesel to India in Hindi

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham