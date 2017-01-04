Babul Supriyo tweets video of ‘TMC goons’ allegedly trying to break into his home

The development comes even as TMC lawmakers marched to PM’s residence to protest the arrest of party MPs in Rose valley chit fund scam.

Kolkata: Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of vandalism, BJP member and Union minister Babul Supriyo, on Wednesday, tweeted a video alleging that TMC workers were trying to break into his parent’s home in Kolkata.

“TMC goons trying to break open the gate of my apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my mum and dad are staying. What a shame,” he tweeted.

"The sad part is that I am a minister, it is getting covered everywhere but what about the poor BJP workers and supporters on the ground. They are being beaten up, BJP flags are being burnt, an elderly woman had a bomb thrown at her house, she is critically injured - this is happening all over Bengal," he added.

The development comes even as TMC lawmakers, on Wednesday, marched to the Prime Minister’s residence to protest the arrest of party MPs Sudip Bandyopadhay and Tapas Pal in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya's house was also attacked with bombs in Hooghly district on Tuesday night, close on the heels of the TMC attack on the state party headquarters of the BJP.

They barged into the house, smashed a windowpane, damaged furniture, and abused and assaulted her, Bhattacharya said in her police complaint.

The BJP leader said in her complaint that it was the handiwork of "anti-socials harboured by the TMC".

District TMC leader Tapan Dasgupta said no party supporter was involved in the incident.

Several BJP workers were injured on Tuesday when activists of the student’s wing of Trinamool Congress had attacked the state party headquarters here with stones to protest the arrest of the TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal, who was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in scam also dragged Union Minister Babul Supriyo's name into the graft case.

"I am innocent. I am in no way involved in the scam and the truth will come to the fore soon. I have taken the name of Babul Supriyo and names of some other persons (before CBI)," Pal said when he was being taken for interrogation by CBI on a three-day remand.