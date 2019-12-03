Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi attacks JMM-Cong alliance in J'khand, says 'it follows politics of deception’

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 1:56 pm IST

He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for 'breaking the back' of naxalism in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Khunti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people.

Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the assembly polls, Modi said People of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development. He accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the vexed Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya dispute.

"We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lt Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development," he said.

Reaching out to the vast tribal electorate, the prime minister said,"Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam' 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests." He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for "breaking the back" of naxalism in the state.

Tags: jharkhand assembly elections, jmm, bjp, congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

He asserted that this draft legislation was as important as the move to abrogate Article 370. (Photo: File)

Rajnath speaks of PM's dissatisfaction with absenteeism among BJP MPs

A 38-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has been arrested for the murder of a couple and their child. However, the police claimed that the man is a sex maniac and near a necrophile, reported IANS. (Representational Image)

‘Sex maniac’ kills couple in sleep, rapes woman’s corpse, their 10-year-old daughter; arrested

Delhi’s gangster, Neeraj Bawana, ha sent a list of demands to superintendent which he says are essential for him to “pass time and maintain sanity” in the prison. (Photo: File)

'Want non-veg food, ipod: Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana's demand to pass time in jail

This move is expected to have massive ramifications on the nation's political landscape. The step will be significant as the BJP is often portrayed as the party against reservation. (Phtoo: ANI)

Cops to register FIRs even if offence committed outside jurisdiction: Andhra DGP

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham