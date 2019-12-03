After SPG removal, breach at Priyanka house in Delhi

Incident highlights lack of communication between police and CRPF.

NEW DELHI: Soon after Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover was withdrawn from the Gandhis, a security breach occurred at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lodhi Estate residence. In an incident that highlights the lack of communication between the Delhi Police and the CRPF — now responsible for guarding her house and provide her personal security — seven people drove straight to the porch area of Ms Vadra’s residence and got photos clicked with her.

At about 2 pm on Nove-mber 26, a black Scorpio SUV carrying three men, three women and a child drove towards Ms Vadra’s residence. As a meeting was going on in her office, her aide came out and enquired what they wanted. The car’s occupants said they had come all the way from a town in UP to have a photo clicked with the Congress leader.

Though Ms Vadra was surprised, as no visitor had taken any appointment to meet her, it is reliably learnt that the Congress leader chatted nicely with the visitors who took pictures with her and then headed out.

She reportedly asked CRPF personnel how the visitors came inside without her knowledge, that too in a car. As soon as the CRPF personnel, who also did not have any information about visitors scheduled to meet her, realised what had just happened, the security detail closed in on the visitors and the entire compound was put on alert.

This was one of the worst security breaches as the guards not only let the car come in but also did not check the identity of the passengers. Later, when Ms Vadra’s office filed a complaint with the CRPF to ascertain how the car breached the security cover, they were told that access to her house is controlled by the Delhi Police and a blame game began.

Though the incident is reported to have occurred on November 26, MoS for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said, “I don’t know the details yet... I will go and discuss the matter with my officers.”

It was learnt later that police has ordered a probe.